SANDAKAN: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced that more initiatives will be implemented this year to drive development and enhance the well-being of the people.

Emphasising that unity is key to advancing various development efforts, including economic growth for the benefit of all, he said the state government’s mission to support the people is far from over.

“The state government has extensive plans to boost the economy, particularly through the three main pillars of the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan,“ he said at the district-level Chinese New Year Open House at Dewan Yu Yuan here today.

Hajiji stressed that only political stability, unity, and strong cohesion can drive meaningful development for the state and its people.

He highlighted the state’s progress, noting that economic performance, particularly revenue collection, has shown consistent growth each year, rising from RM4 billion to nearly RM7 billion last year.

“I believe that within the next two to three years if the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS-PH Plus) coalition is given the mandate, revenue collection could exceed RM8 billion,“ he said.

Meanwhile, addressing water supply issues in Sandakan, he said he would summon the director of the water department to resolve the matter.

He said this measure is necessary to gain a clearer understanding of the underlying issues and ensure there are no elements of sabotage involved in water management across the state.