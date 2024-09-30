Need to amend laws to ensure nation’s security from external influence - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said there is a need to improve national security related legislations to ensure the country’s security is more robust from outside elements and influences.

Anwar however said the matter is left to the discretion of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and other relevant enforcement agencies to improve existing national security laws.

“I leave the wisdom to PDRM, ATM and other enforcement agencies if there are other elements that should be included in some areas which are not strong enough in the country’s laws.

“However, it will certainly be opposed by some (parties) and God willing, we (the government) will defend it because no matter how much we want a mature country as a democracy, one thing we cannot accept is allowing the country to become a field and arena of extreme factions,“ he said.

The Prime Minister said this when launching the Malaysian Action Plan on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (MyPCVE) here today.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said preventive measures to combat terrorism could also be implemented at international level to ensure the security of the respective countries from terrorist groups.

“We equally support the focus and attempt to ensure there is effective collaboration between nations and when I assume chairmanship of ASEAN next year, I would certainly give this endorsement that there should be better collaboration among nations within ASEAN,“ he said.

Anwar added that this is essential for a more effective approach to combating terrorism, as terrorists today use highly sophisticated weapons and strategies, supported by significant funding and intellectual efforts.

He noted that their goal is to win the hearts and minds of potential followers while inflicting substantial harm on those they consider enemies.

Malaysia is gearing up to take the helm of ASEAN leadership, succeeding Laos by the end of 2024 and subsequently hosting ASEAN meetings throughout 2025.