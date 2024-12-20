Retiree loses RM134,000 to online scam

KUANTAN: A woman retiree lost more than RM134,000 after falling victim to a fraudulent investment scheme promoted via TikTok.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 63-year-old victim initially expressed interest in a stock investment scheme that promised lucrative returns, advertised on the social media platform on Dec 10.

He said the woman later received a link to join a Telegram group called ‘B1VIP’ and began her investment by depositing RM30, receiving RM45 in return.

“The woman started believing in the profits she gained and increased her investment, making 12 transactions from her savings into nine different accounts amounting to over RM134,000.

“However, the victim grew suspicious after being asked to add more capital to withdraw her investment returns,” he said in a statement today.

The victim lodged a police report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.