7 killed in prison riot in Mexico’s Tabasco state

BOGOTA: A prison riot in the Mexican state of Tabasco has left seven inmates dead and several others injured, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported, citing local news reports on Thursday.

The unrest occurred at the Social Reinsertion Centre (CREST) in Villahermosa, Tabasco.

The head of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, Víctor Hugo Chavez Martínez, said the violence broke out due to the transfer of two inmates, prompting police to conduct an operation to restore order.

Authorities seized a large number of weapons, cutting tools and explosive materials during the operation.

News of the riot drew families of inmates to the prison, where they gathered outside seeking information about their loved ones.