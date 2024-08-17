Nenggiri by-election: BN, PAS candidates come face to face at polling station

GUA MUSANG: The two candidates contesting in the Nenggiri state by-election finally met face to face at the polling centre at Tabika Sri Bakawali, Bertama Lama, here today.

Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, 38, and his wife Nur Khamila Mohd Zin, 38, arrived at the polling centre at 8.30 am, followed by PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, 41, with his wife Che Mariam Che Noh, 41, about 10 minutes later.

After 14 days of hectic campaigning, the two finally met for polling. They shook hands and hugged each other.

The Nenggiri by-election was called following the vacancy of the seat, as announced by Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on June 19, after the former incumbent, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim lost his Bersatu membership on June 13.

The by-election involved a straight fight between Mohd Azmawi, also known as Awie, representing the Unity Government, and Mohd Rizwadi, representing Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Meanwhile, Bernama’s survey at several polling stations found the voting process going smoothly with voters complying with the rules and regulations set by the Election Commission (EC).

A first-time voter, Akmal Haikal Aliyasok, 18, said he was happy to be among the first young voters to arrive at the polling station at Tabika Sri Bakawali

“I have just exercised my right as a voter for the first time and feel very happy about it, said the rubber tapper.

Senior citizen, Mohd Asri Che Ali, 64, said he is satisfied with the EC officers and security personnel on duty at the polling station in ensuring the voting process runs smoothly and under control.