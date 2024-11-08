Nenggiri by-election: JAKOA to provide transport for Orang Asli voters

GUA MUSANG: The Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) will provide transport services to ensure that all Orang Asli voters living in rural areas can vote at their respective Voting District Centres (PDM) on August 17.

JAKOA deputy director-general of planning and management, Saiful Zahlan Muhamad Azmi said JAKOA will use various alternatives such as four-wheel drive vehicles, lorries or other transport services to take them to the PDM.

He said there are six localities of Orang Asli involved in the Nenggiri state by-election namely Post Tohoi, Post Simpor, Sungai Puyan (Post Gob), Sungai Jenera (Post Pasik), Sungai Wias (Post Pulat ) and Meranto (Kuala Lah).

“All these six localities involve 2,765 registered voters from the Temiar and Mendriq tribes in the constituency concerned.

“For the purpose of this by-election, JAKOA will endeavor to provide transport services and also other necessary services to ensure that all of them can go out to vote on August 17,“ he told reporters at the Kuala Betis Re-Collection Plan, here.

Saiful Zahlan said that most of the polling stations were held in the Nenggiri school area, so the services that JAKOA will provide include the provision of two-way transportation starting from the Orang Asli settlement to the polling station, then the voters will be sent back to the settlement after the voting process is completed.