Nenggiri by-election: Kelantan cops gear up with thorough preparations

MACHANG: The Kelantan Police are making thorough preparations to face the Nenggiri state seat by-election scheduled for August.

State police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said they were working with government agencies and political parties to ensure the smooth running of the election process.

He said that the by-election was expected to be a major focus with the presence of many top party leaders, requiring the police to increase the number of personnel on duty during the period.

“I have also asked the Gua Musang district police chief to set up an operations room to face the by-election,” he told a press conference after officiating the Kelantan police contingent-level Taman Angkat Amanita Programme at Dewan Kompleks Perpaduan here today.

On June 19, Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah announced the vacancy of the Nenggiri state seat, after receiving a written notice under clause (3) of Article 31A of the State Constitution from its elected representative Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, on June 13.

The Election Commission has set August 17 as the polling day for the Nenggiri state by-election, with nomination and early voting scheduled for August 3 and 13, respectively.