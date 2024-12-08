Nenggiri by-election: Six polling centres to close early this Saturday

GUA MUSANG: Six of the 20 polling centres for the Nenggiri state by-election will close early on polling day this Saturday.

According to the Federal Government Gazette for the by-election notice, four of these centres, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Tohoi, Pusat Pendidikan Komuniti Pos Gob, Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Permai and Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Sungai will close at 2 pm.

Dewan Orang Ramai Pos Simpor and Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulat will close at 3 pm.

The other 14 polling centres will operate as scheduled from 8 am to 6 pm.

It was also previously reported that no early voting centre will be opened on early voting day for the Nenggiri state by-election as all the early voters in the by-election, comprising 14 police personnel, are voting as postal voters.

The by-election was called after the Kelantan State Assembly speaker was informed that its representative, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, had ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.