Nenggiri by-election: Two weeks of intense campaign ends at midnight.

GUA MUSANG: The ‘war’ in the Nenggiri state by-election campaign will end at midnight tonight, before voters make the decision to choose their representative tomorrow.

For two weeks, this state assembly constituency received the full attention of Barisan Nasional (BN) which is contesting to represent the Unity Government, and PAS which heads the state government, representing Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Party machinery and candidates have been busy voicing and addressing the problems of the residents in a series of talks and on social media, especially related to land issues, infrastructure problems, employment opportunities and the welfare of the residents.

The campaign period has at least so far succeeded in solving the problem of automated teller machine (ATM) which was previously non-existent for the use of more than 20,000 residents there, and now as a result of media reports and the issue raised by the BN candidate, one has been installed in a village in the constituency.

The Nenggiri state by-election is seeing a straight fight between BN candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani representing the Unity Government and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail representing PN.

However, the campaign of the two parties, which took place in relative harmony, was slightly tarnished when PAS played on racial sentiments by calling the DAP, ‘kafir harbi’ in a speech, leading to a police report being made at the Gua Musang district police headquarters.

Throughout the campaign period, BN representing the Unity Government consistently gave explanations by using door-to-door strategies, group talks to counter the ‘not good’ perception thrown by the other side in 20 Voting District Centres (PDM).

PAS and PN, touched on national and local issues and raised the issue of BN getting DAP votes to win, even though DAP was not present in the by-election.

The presence of BN ‘generals’, such as UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Gua Musang UMNO chief Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah also boosted the campaign in the second week through house to house calls and group talks in several areas.

PAS also did not miss out featuring top leaders including the presence of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

Unlike PAS which announced 46 offers in its manifesto, BN did not put up a manifesto this time but wants its candidate to continue sincerely serving the people of Nenggiri.

UMNO veteran Tengku Razaleigh or affectionately known as Ku Li who is also the by-election director for BN said there is no need to advertise with various promises (manifesto) if they cannot be fulfilled because the voters in this area will be dissappointed.

The Nenggiri state by-election was held after the seat was declared vacant by Kelantan state assembly speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on June 19, after former incumbent Mohd Azizi was removed as a member by Bersatu on June 13.

This is the ninth by-election after the 15th general election which previously saw the Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu) parliamentary by-election; Simpang Jeram state by-election and Pulai (Johor) parliamentary by-election; Pelangai (Pahang) state by-election; Jepak (Sarawak) state by-election; Kemaman parliamentary by-election (Terengganu), Kuala Kubu Baharu (Selangor) state by-election and Sungai Bakap state by-election (Penang).