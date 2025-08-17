Malaysia wins two titles at Malaysia International Challenge 2025

MALAYSIA claimed two titles at the Malaysia International Challenge 2025 held at Perak Arena Badminton.

The national team secured victories in the mixed doubles and men’s singles categories.

An unseeded pair, Tan Zhi Yang and Nicole Tan, triumphed over Indonesia’s Kenzie Yoe and Luna Rianty Saffana in the mixed doubles final.

The Malaysian duo won 16-14, 15-10 in just over 30 minutes.

Earlier, they had defeated top Indonesian pair Zaidan Arrafi Awal Nabawi and Jessica Maya Rismawardani en route to the final.

In the men’s singles, Eogene Ewe overcame compatriot Jan Jireh Lee in a thrilling three-game match.

Eogene, 20, lost the first game 8-15 but fought back to win 15-7, 15-13.

The men’s doubles final saw Malaysia’s Muhammad Faiq and Lok Hong Quan fall short against Japan’s Keiichiro Matsui and Katsuki Tamate.

The Japanese top seeds won 15-7, 15-9 in 26 minutes. - Bernama