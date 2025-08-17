Bukit Aman to refer Zara Qairina death probe to AGC tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will submit the investigation paper on the death of student Zara Qairina Mahathir to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) tomorrow.

Director Datuk M Kumar stated this step is to seek advice on further investigative measures by the special task force handling the case.

A total of 195 witnesses, including students, teachers, medical officers, wardens, security guards, and parents, have provided statements so far.

Kumar confirmed the investigation focuses on two key elements: the inquest and potential criminal conduct, including bullying and fake news dissemination.

He urged the public to avoid speculation or actions that could disrupt social harmony.

Kumar assured the investigation is being conducted transparently and thoroughly, with no favouritism towards any party.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17 after being admitted a day earlier.

The Form One student was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory at SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar on July 16. - Bernama