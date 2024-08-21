Nenggiri hydroelectric dam: 245 Orang Asli household heads receive RM10 million in compensation

GUA MUSANG: A total of RM10 million in compensation for crop and plantation damage has been provided to 245 Orang Asli heads of households in Pos Tohoi, Pos Pulat, and Kampung Wias, who were affected by the construction of the Nenggiri hydroelectric dam.

TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd managing director Muhamad Nazri Pazil said the compensation began to be paid to the community on Aug 9 and 14.

He said it was given because the existing rubber plantations and orchards owned by the Orang Asli had to be cleared to make way for the construction of the dam.

“For example, they (the Orang Asli) had rubber plantations or orchards in Pos Tohoi and Pos Pulat, and all those trees had to be felled, so we are providing compensation in the form of rubber saplings to be planted at their new settlements.

“In addition, TNB is also providing other forms of compensation, such as building houses, school, surau, toilets, and various other infrastructure facilities,“ he told reporters at Pos Tohoi here today.

“Alhamdulillah, as a result of discussions, engagement sessions, and acceptance research among the residents directly involved, namely in Pos Tohoi and Pos Pulat, the overall response has been positive.

“After obtaining all necessary approvals from the state government and relevant authorities, the construction work commenced in 2022,“ he said.

Muhamad Nazri added that the construction of the relocation sites in Plot A and Plot B has currently reached an average progress of nearly 30 per cent, while new rubber saplings have already been planted around the relocation areas.

“Insya-Allah, all affected residents are expected to be fully relocated by March 2026, which is approximately a year and a half from now.

“The Nenggiri hydroelectric project is crucial not only for increasing electricity generation capacity through renewable energy sources but also for ensuring the stability of the national electricity grid.

“In addition to the new settlements, we will also provide essential infrastructure facilities such as electricity and water supply, roads, schools, surau, community halls, shop houses, treatment centres, and the Orang Asli committee office,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Kampung Orang Asli Pos Tohoi head Zainal Calie expressed his community’s excitement about the construction of the hydroelectric dam.

“I am pleased that the project is progressing according to schedule, and it will significantly improve the socio-economic standard of the Orang Asli community,” he said.

The RM5 billion project, expected to be completed by mid-2027, will create a main reservoir lake with 53.84 square kilometres and a water flow control pool that is 0.97 square kilometres.

The project, which has now entered the construction phase, will create 2,000 job opportunities for the Orang Asli and local residents and is expected to generate 300 megawatts (MW) when completed.