Nenggiri polls: BN machinery ready to clarify diesel subsidy issue - Ahmad Zahid

GUA MUSANG: Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery will address any defamatory remarks and accusations made by the opposition regarding the diesel subsidy during the upcoming Nenggiri by-election campaign, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed his belief that the opposition would continue to play up the same issue that was raised during the recent Sungai Bakap by-election.

“...they will use the same issue in the Nenggiri by-election. But I think the people in Gua Musang, especially the Orang Asli community, are rational enough for us to clarify the diesel subsidy issue,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said this when asked to comment on whether the opposition would use the diesel subsidy issue in the Nenggiri by-election.