Man’s body found in river near Kuala Kangsar

IPOH: The body of an unidentified man was found by a member of the public in Sungai Kampung Punti, Padang Ampang near Kuala Kangsar today.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Heisham Harun said an inspection on the body did not yield any elements of crime.

He said a police report on the incident was received at about 11 am.

“The body was brought to the Kuala Kangsar Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement tonight.

Heisham called on the people with information on the case to contact Kuala Kangsar police station chief Insp Wan Mohd Zakirudin Arifin at 013-3669469 or 05-7762222.