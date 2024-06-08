Nenggiri polls: DAP will campaign for BN if requested - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP maintains its stance of being ready to assist Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Nenggiri state by-election in Kelantan if invited to do so, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

He said DAP practises the spirit of cooperation and will help campaign for the Unity Government coalition’s candidate if its assistance is needed in the by-election.

“I have already said that we have a spirit of cooperation. If we are invited, we will go, but if there is no need, we will not go. There is a view that we may not be needed,“ he said at a press conference on a special operations monitoring programme for tourist and public service vehicles at the Gombak JPJ Enforcement Station today.

Loke, who is Transport Minister, also wished good luck to Kelantan UMNO Youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, who is representing BN in the by-election on Aug 17.

Previously, Wanita DAP chief Teo Nie Ching was reported to have said that DAP would assist BN’s campaign in the Nenggiri by-election if requested by any of the Unity Government coalition parties.

On Monday, UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan was quoted as saying that the need for DAP to campaign for BN’s candidate in Nenggiri was not urgent, as the majority of voters in the area are Malay.

According to him, the Nenggiri constituency has only 36 Chinese voters.