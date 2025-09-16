MCMC boosts emergency communications for Sabah disaster victims

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission continues to enhance emergency communication support for disaster victims in Sabah through specialised facilities and community internet services.

MCMC PRIME mobile communication vehicles have been deployed to Kampung Cendrakasih and Penampang to assist rescue teams and support infrastructure restoration by Sabah Electricity.

A total of 131 National Information Dissemination Centres have been activated to provide internet access for affected communities to maintain contact with families and authorities.

Power disruptions have affected 266 telecommunication towers, with 147 already restored to operation through ongoing collaborative efforts.

MCMC has established a dedicated Task Force with telecommunication companies and Sabah Electricity to monitor and coordinate restoration activities.

Regular meetings focus on restoring collector sites and critical communication infrastructure while ensuring temporary power supply through generators.

The commission remains committed to cooperating with rescue agencies and authorities to promptly restore communication services for public safety. – Bernama