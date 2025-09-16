Honour MA63, build real unity: Political analyst

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Day has grown from a symbolic commemoration into a touchstone for unity, especially in Sabah and Sarawak. But experts warn the celebration remains incomplete until the promises of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) are fully honoured.

Universiti Malaya socio-political analyst Datuk Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said Sept 16 is more than just a holiday in East Malaysia as it marks the historic day Sabah and Sarawak entered the Federation as equal partners.

“Initially, the date was overshadowed by Aug 31, which carried Peninsular-centric symbolism. But since becoming a national holiday in 2010, Malaysia Day has evolved into a platform for East Malaysians to assert identity, autonomy and historical recognition,” he told the Sun.

Awang Azman said the day now carries a dual message: a celebration of unity and a reminder of unfinished business under MA63. Some powers in education, health and gas distribution have been devolved – a break from decades of neglect when Sabah and Sarawak were treated as “junior partners”.

“But East Malaysians remain cautious. They want to see whether promises are truly implemented,” he said, noting that MA63 has become both a unifying theme across parties and a bargaining chip with Putrajaya.

He warned that respect for state rights is essential.

“National unity cannot be reduced to slogans. It must be practised through fair resource distribution, recognition of rights and genuine consultation. Ignoring these sentiments risks fuelling regionalism.”

Awang Azman also highlighted the rising voice of East Malaysian youth.

“They are more vocal, digitally connected and less bound by old narratives. They demand fairness and inclusivity. They want to help build Malaysia, but not as afterthoughts.”

Echoing this, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia sociology and anthropology lecturer Prof Dr Novel Lyndon said Malaysia Day carries deeper meaning in Sabah and Sarawak than in the peninsula, where focus often remains on Merdeka Day.

“Malaysia Day marks the birth of a new political entity in which Sabah and Sarawak were founding partners, not just states joining an existing country.”

Novel said federal focus on MA63 has brought progress – more development funds, gradual decentralisation and cultural recognition – but bureaucratic hurdles persist.

He stressed on rural development and digital connectivity for stronger unity.

“Better roads, schools, healthcare and reliable internet will allow East Malaysians, especially youth, to join the digital economy and national discourse.”

He also urged curriculum reforms to highlight East Malaysian history, student exchanges and digital storytelling to amplify indigenous voices.

“Embodying the spirit of MA63 is about partnership, respect and equality. If we live up to these principles, East Malaysia will rise and so will the entire federation.”

Both experts agreed Malaysia Day’s real test lies beyond fanfare – whether the Federation can deliver equality in practice and not just rhetorics.