Nenggiri voters wise enough to evaluate BN’s performance - Mahdzir

GUA MUSANG: Kedah UMNO chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid is confident voters in Nenggiri will evaluate the Barisan Nasional’s performance in the Unity Government’s administration when deciding on their votes in the coming state by-election.

“They have been under the BN government. They also know how it is to be under the PAS state government. Nenggiri may be far from Kota Bharu, but the voters are wise,” he said when met by reporters when accompanying BN candidate for the Nenggiri by-election Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani on his campaign trail here.

The Kedah UMNO has been tasked to coordinate the BN machinery in Kampung Bertam and Kuala Sungai for the by-election.

Mahdzir said there were not many major issues raised by the voters as the campaign for the by-election only entered its second day.

Most of the issues raised so far concerned the daily life of the local community and BN would focus on solving them, he said.

Mohd Azmawi is in a straight fight with PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail for the Nenggiri state seat.

The Nenggiri by-election was called after the Kelantan State Assembly speaker was informed that its representative, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, had ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.

Azizi, also the Gua Musang Member of Parliament, was among the seven elected representatives dismissed from Bersatu for supporting the Unity Government.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day on Aug 17, while early voting on Aug 13 will not be held, as all 14 early voters have opted to vote by post.

The campaign period is set for 14 days until 11.59 pm on Aug 16 and the constituency has 20,259 registered voters, 20,245 ordinary voters and 14 police personnel.