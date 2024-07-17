New flight routes commercial decision of Airlines - MOT

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision to provide flight services to any route is a commercial decision made by airlines based on the route’s commercial viability, the Transport Ministry (MOT) said.

MOT was responding to Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (PN-Labuan) who wanted to know if there are plans by the government to allow direct flights from China to Labuan to boost and improve the island’s economy, especially in the tourism sector.

“The government is always open and encourages any Malaysian or Chinese airline to provide direct international flight services from China to any Malaysian destination, including Labuan,“ the ministry said on the Parliament’s website on Tuesday.

MOT said Malaysia Airports Holding Bhd (MAHB) offers incentives to any airline that provides international services to the airports it operates, including Labuan Airport via the Airline X-celeration programme, to stimulate the national economy via direct flights.

Incentives are given in the form of landing rebates, office rental at the airport, and marketing support, he said.