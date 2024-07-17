New immigration autogates, staff expansion at PIA to ease congestion

GEORGE TOWN: The Immigration Department will bolster its workforce and upgrade the autogate machines at the Penang International Airport (PIA) to tackle congestion issues at Immigration counters.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said during a special meeting and official visit to PIA yesterday, Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh approved these measures to address and find solutions for the passenger congestion issue at the airport.

Wong said according to a statement on the Penang Immigration Department’s Facebook page, Ruslin has agreed to the addition of 30 immigration staff positions at PIA. He also directed the replacement of 12 existing autogates with 20 advanced autogates capable of efficiently processing passport checks for Malaysian and foreign passports from 63 countries.

“The State Government welcomes this announcement, especially as Penang’s tourism sector has shown rapid recovery over the past year, resulting in a significant increase in international tourist arrivals.

“Penang has also experienced an uptick in direct flights from international cities like Xiamen, Dubai and Shanghai, alongside increased flight frequencies from major international hubs,” he said in a statement today.

Wong said from January to May, PIA recorded 742,244 international arrivals, marking a 28.19 per cent rise compared to 579,011 passengers during the same period the previous year.

Currently, PIA operates 12 arrival and departure immigration counters for passport inspections of foreign nationals and Malaysians requiring assistance, with locals using the autogates.

“However, simultaneous landings of multiple international flights in a short timeframe pose challenges for immigration counters in managing sudden surges in passenger arrivals, leading to congestion at the arrival counters,” he said.

Wong stressed the importance of resolving congestion issues at PIA, emphasising that the addition of immigration personnel and modern autogates will enhance passport inspection efficiency, alleviate congestion and provide a smoother and more convenient experience for passengers.