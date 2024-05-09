New parking spaces to ease congestion in Cameron Highlands

KUANTAN: The Pahang government will address traffic congestion at tourist spots in Cameron Highlands, especially in the Kea Farm area by adding more parking lots, the State Legislative Assembly was informed today.

State Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff said the Cameron Highlands District Council (MDCH) has approved the development of a parking lot on part of its land.

According to him, the project to add parking spaces will be carried out in two phases, with phase one featuring 516 parking bays set to be completed by February 2025.

“Phase two will involve 543 parking bays, depending on needs and requests,” he said in reply to a question from Ho Chi Yang (PH-Tanah Rata) regarding the state government’s plan to build a multi-storey car park in Cameron Highlands to address traffic congestion, particularly in the heavily congested Kea Farm area.

In response to Ho’s supplementary question about the alternative route project to reduce traffic congestion in Cameron Highlands, Mohammad Fakhruddin said that the state government had approved an allocation of RM122 million for upgrading the stretch between the McDonald roundabout and the Brinchang intersection.

He said that the upgrading project, known as Time Tunnel, along with the construction of a one-way traffic loop system at Kea Farm, has achieved nine percent progress so far.

“The second project, under phase 2B, is still in the design stage. The (federal) government has allocated RM480 million for upgrading federal roads, which is also currently in the design phase,” said Mohammad Fakhruddin.