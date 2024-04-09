New Zealand PM hails Malaysia’s potential, strengthens NZ-Malaysia relations

KUALA LUMPUR: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon concluded his dynamic two-day official visit to Malaysia from Sept 1 to 3, during which he not only immersed himself in official business but also in the vibrant culture, historical heritage, and local cuisine of the Southeast Asian nation.

Unlike the official visits of previous foreign leaders, Luxon’s visit was something truly unique.

Luxon’s engagement with the public while in Malaysia drew attention even from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who remarked on Luxon’s X platform update, saying, “Have to say I like the new NZ PM. Good energy and talks directly to the public. This is the way!”

From touring iconic sites in Kuala Lumpur to engaging with local entrepreneurs and renowned influencer Khairul Aming, Luxon’s visit underscored Malaysia’s strategic significance to New Zealand’s future in Southeast Asia.

In a 51-minute video posted on his X account, Luxon said the trip provided valuable insights into opportunities for collaboration between the two countries.

He highlighted the importance of Southeast Asia, particularly Malaysia, as a key region for New Zealand’s economic and strategic interests.

“Nearly 70 years on, Malaysia is still growing and looking to the future. It’s been a massive two days here, seeing great Kiwi businesses like Skyline Luge and Jump Jam absolutely flourishing in this part of the world.

“Malaysia, along with the rest of Southeast Asia, has so much potential for New Zealand, whether it’s trade, defence or people-to-people links. It is vital that we are connecting and building our relationships here,” he said in the video.

The Prime Minister also stressed the necessity of New Zealand’s active engagement with dynamic international markets to enhance its domestic economy.

“As I often say, New Zealand doesn’t get wealthier by selling things to each other. We need to be out in the world, hustling and trading with dynamic markets like this.

“The more successful we are abroad, the stronger our economy is back at home, with more investment, higher incomes, and better public services like health and education,“ he said, after meeting with prominent Malaysian entrepreneur and influencer, Khairul Aming.

Meanwhile, Khairul Aming, renowned for his culinary content and business acumen, welcomed the Prime Minister and expressed his hopes for the continued success of bilateral relations between Malaysia and New Zealand.

“It’s an honour to have Prime Minister Luxon here. I hope this visit paves the way for more collaborations between our two countries,” Khairul Aming shared on his social media platforms, highlighting the potential for cultural and business exchanges.

Khairul Aming mentioned that the meeting, held at the restaurant Hidang KL, was a token of appreciation from New Zealand for his recent visit to the country to produce cooking videos.

The culinary sensation introduced Luxon to traditional Malaysian breakfast dishes, including nasi lemak, roti jala, and teh tarik.

The Prime Minister’s itinerary also included meetings with local business leaders and government officials, where he emphasised the importance of mutual investments.

On the business front, BERNAMA reported a significant outcome of Luxon’s visit -- an agreement to explore joint ventures in green technology and sustainable development.

During the visit, both nations expressed a commitment to promoting sustainability and addressing global environmental challenges through these ventures.

“New Zealand and Malaysia share a common vision for a sustainable future, and I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.

“The connections we’ve made here are invaluable, and I am confident that this visit will mark the beginning of a new chapter in New Zealand-Malaysia relations,” he said.

Luxon’s first visit to Malaysia since taking office in November 2023 has set the stage for enhanced collaboration between the two nations, with both sides looking forward to a future of shared growth and prosperity.

In 2023, New Zealand was Malaysia’s 28th largest trading partner, 22nd largest export destination, and 27th largest source of imports among countries in the Oceania region, with the total trade between Malaysia and New Zealand amounting to RM11.56 billion (US$2.54 billion).