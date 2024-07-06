Nga: Property developers should adopt international standards, best practices in construction sector

PUTRAJAYA: Property developers should adopt international standards and best practices as well as use advanced and latest technology in the construction sector, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Speaking at the Property Excellence Appreciation Ceremony, in conjunction with the FIABCI (International Real Estate Federation) World Prix d’Excellence Awards Ceremony here today, he said property development which achieves certain standards and quality will attract the interest of both local and international buyers.

“Additionally, the housing designs criteria need to take into account continuity and elements of sustainability by using building materials that are more environmentally friendly and energy efficient,“ he said.

“This is to reduce the negative impact on the environment and further make positive contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Meanwhile, Nga also said that 21 property developers in Malaysia received gold awards in the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2024 Ceremony which took place in Singapore last month.

The World Gold Award winner for the awards (FIABCI) covers various categories in the property industry in Malaysia.

He said a total of six Malaysian projects from 14 categories had been crowned as Gold winners, and these include SkyAwani 3 Residences Project, by SkyWorld Development Berhad, for the Affordable Housing category and Bukit Jalil Pavilion (Kuala Lumpur Pavilion Sdn Bhd) for the Retail Category.

“The international recognition shows the developers’ level of ability and capability as well as commitment in providing more sustainable and high-quality, world-class homes to Malaysians,” he also said..

“It is also proves that local developers can stand on par with leading developers around the world.”

Nga added that the ASEAN Real Property Summit to be held next year in Kuala Lumpur will be an important event to bring together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders from across the region to discuss, innovate and collaborate on the future of property in ASEAN.