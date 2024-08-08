NGOs submit memo urging police to reopen probe into Navy cadet’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-nine non-governmental organisations (NGOs), led by Lawyers For Liberty (LFL), submitted a memorandum today urging the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to reopen the investigation into the death of Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) cadet officer J. Soosaimanicckam, which occurred six years ago.

LFL lawyer Zaid Malek, accompanied by Soosaimanicckam’s family members, stated that the memorandum was handed over at 10.45 am today to PDRM officers at Bukit Aman.

He said the memorandum was initiated following the Ipoh High Court’s decision last month, which ruled the officer’s death during cadet training in Lumut on May 19, 2018, as a homicide.

Zaid, representing the victim’s family, stated that despite filing a police report at the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters on Aug 1 concerning the court’s decision, PDRM has yet to respond.

“To this day, the family of the deceased has not been contacted by the police and has not been informed whether an investigation into Soosaimanicckam’s death is being conducted in line with the report and the Ipoh High Court’s decision on July 29.

“Therefore, today we have taken the first step by submitting a memorandum addressed to the Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Razarudin Husain) urging the initiation of an investigation under Section 302 for murder and/or Section 304 of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence,“ Zaid told reporters after handing over the memorandum.

Zaid also emphasised the need for the police to appoint an independent investigation team to conduct a serious, transparent, and comprehensive investigation.

“We also request that PDRM keep the family informed of the progress of the investigation to ensure transparency,“ he added.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s brother, known as Charles, expressed hope that the police would deliver justice for his brother’s death by bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We just want justice. How can we send our children to serve the country by joining the RMN if such incidents can happen? I hope the police will help us get the justice we have been waiting for over the past seven years,“ he said.