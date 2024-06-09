Nine foreign workers arrested for breaching work permits

GEORGE TOWN: Nine foreign workers were arrested in a raid on three retail outlets by the Immigration Department yesterday for breach of their work permits.

The Penang Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), in a Facebook post, said there were among 13 foreign workers rounded up during the raid at two premises in Lebuh Sungai Pinang and one in Minden Height, Gelugor.

“Those arrested consisted of seven Bangladeshi men, a Myanmar man and a Nepali man, aged between 25 and 40 years. They were issued permits to work in the manufacturing sector, but suspected of working in grocery stores,“ it said.

According to JIM, the business owners were out when the raids were conducted.