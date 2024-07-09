No evidence linking politician to Myanmar human trafficking syndicate - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no solid evidence linking a politician and her husband to a human trafficking syndicate in Myanmar, Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said.

He said investigations, including reviews of bank accounts and testimonies from 11 individuals, found no foreign investments related to the syndicate involving the politician or her associates.

“The investigation found no involvement of the politician and her husband in the human trafficking syndicate in Myanmar,“ he told Bernama.

Razarudin added that although the politician, her husband and three other individuals were confirmed to have travelled to Myanmar for real estate investment purposes, the investigation concluded that no such investment was made.

He said the focus of the investigation has now shifted to a ‘Datuk Seri,‘ suspected of masterminding the operation by recruiting investors for Myanmar.

“The authorities are examining the role of this individual in profiting from persuaded investors and the connections between some individuals and two Chinese businessmen,” he said.

On Aug 28, it was reported that the politician, a former deputy minister, is believed to be involved with an international human trafficking syndicate operating in Myanmar since early 2020.

The politician has denied any involvement and has filed a report.

A recent YouTube video exposed a human trafficking syndicate in Myanmar, revealing that Indonesians were also victims.