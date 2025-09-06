IPOH: An attempt by Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student to check on the whereabouts of two friends who were travelling on a chartered bus ended in heartbreak when he learned that both were killed in a crash early this morning.

Mohamad Alif Nasnawi, 21, never imagined that the messages he sent to Nur Ayuni Maslan and Muhammad Adib Hazim Halim, both aged 21, last night would remain unanswered.

His two friends were among the 15 UPSI students who perished in a fatal accident at KM53 of the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding in Gerik while returning to campus from the East Coast after celebrating Aidiladha.

“Last night I texted them, asking where they were, but there was no reply. I knew they were taking the bus, and this morning I found out they were involved in the accident,” he said when met at the Forensics Department of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) in Ipoh.

Mohamad Alif, who is from Perak said, using chartered buses is a common practice among UPSI students from the East Coast when returning to university after semester breaks.

Mohamad Alif who appeared sombre said, the last time he spoke with Muhammad Adib was when his friend expressed interest in ordering custom shirts for their student batch.

“He was a very kind person, quiet, and didn’t talk much. His passing is deeply felt. I’m deeply saddened by what happened and feel a great sense of loss. They weren’t just friends, they were like family,” he said.

In the 1.10 am tragedy, 15 UPSI students were killed when the tour bus they were travelling in overturned in a collision with a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) on the JRTB route in Gerik.

The tragic fatal accident sent shock waves throughout the country.