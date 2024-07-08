No exact information yet on Meta’s action against PM Anwar’s accounts - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The government has not yet received exact information from Meta Platforms Inc (Meta) regarding the removal of some content from the Facebook (FB) and Instagram accounts of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, says Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that Meta, however, had expressed its commitment to continue discussions and accept feedback and input from the government.

“As of Monday, we have not been able to obtain precise information on what led to the content being removed from the PM’s Facebook and Instagram accounts,” he said at a press conference here today.

Yesterday, Anwar was reported to have received an apology from Meta Platforms Inc (Meta) regarding the removal of content related to the Palestinian issue from his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

On Monday, the Media and Strategic Communications Division of the Prime Minister’s Office summoned Meta to explain the matter.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement, also expressed its discontent with Meta’s action of removing Anwar’s posts on Facebook and Instagram on May 14 and July 30, which included messages of condolences and tributes to Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was recently killed.

In another development, Fahmi urged all parties, including media practitioners, to cooperate with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in its investigations.

He acknowledged the need for media practitioners to protect their sources but emphasised that national laws still apply.

“My recommendation is to cooperate well. However, as I have stated before, with regard to sources, we at the Ministry of Communications respect the media’s right to protect information on whistleblowers. However, existing laws still apply,” he said.

Local media portals had previously reported that PDRM would conduct an investigation concerning a report by a portal on a major reshuffle within the police leadership.