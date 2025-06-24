JPJ seizes 101 luxury vehicles in Ops Luxury crackdown

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has impounded 101 high-end vehicles, including a Porsche associated with a local celebrity, during its nationwide Ops Luxury operation from June 1 to today.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli revealed that the seized vehicles included luxury brands such as Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, BMW 530e, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota Alphards, and a Lotus Elise S. These vehicles were found violating regulations under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333).

“Common offences included missing Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM), invalid insurance, expired driving licences, fake number plates, mismatched chassis numbers, and counterfeit trade plates,“ he said during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur JPJ office.

All confiscated vehicles are currently held at JPJ storage depots pending further investigation.

Aedy Fadly emphasized that Ops Luxury aims to address reckless behavior among luxury vehicle owners. “Owning an expensive car does not exempt anyone from the law. Compliance with vehicle documentation and licensing is mandatory for all,“ he stated.

The public is encouraged to report traffic violations via the MyJPJ: e-Aduan app or email aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my. JPJ will continue periodic enforcement to ensure only legal and roadworthy vehicles operate.

Additionally, JPJ is auditing 500 high-risk public and commercial transport operators following recent fatal accidents, including the UPSI bus crash in Gerik on June 9. So far, 50 companies have been audited, with results pending.