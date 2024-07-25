KUALA LUMPUR: There have been no reports of Malaysians involved or affected by Typhoon Gaemi in Taiwan and the Philippines, according to the Malaysian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry, through the Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre in Taipei, is closely monitoring the path of Typhoon Gaemi.

Widely known as Wisma Putra, the ministry said the typhoon made landfall in Taiwan in the early hours of Thursday (July 25) local time.

As of 1700 hours on Thursday (July 25), there have been no reports of Malaysians involved or affected by the typhoon, it said, in a statement.

The ministry advised Malaysians who need consular assistance in Taiwan to contact the Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre in Taipei on the 8th Floor, San Ho Plastic Building, No 102, Dun Hua North Road, Taipei, Taiwan.

They can also reach the centre by phone at +886 2 2713 2626 or by email at mwtaipei@kln.gov.my.

In a separate statement, the ministry said it is monitoring the situation in the Philippines following the recent passage of Typhoon Gaemi, locally known as Typhoon Carina.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Manila is closely observing the aftermath of the typhoon.

To date, no Malaysians have been reported as involved in or affected by the typhoon in Manila.

The ministry urges Malaysians in the affected areas to remain vigilant and follow the safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

For consular assistance in the Philippines, Malaysians can contact the embassy at the following address: Salcedo Village, 107 Tordesillas, Makati, 1227 Metro Manila, Philippines. They can also reach the embassy by phone at +63 2 8662 8200 or +63 917 864 0761 (after office hours) or by email at mwmanila@kln.gov.my.