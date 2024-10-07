No more KBS grants for activities that violate safe sport code - Hannah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will not approve allocations through the Sports Matching Grant (GPS) or the Community Sports Fund (DSK) if there is involvement of tobacco companies, electronic cigarettes and alcohol, following amendments made under the Safe Sport Code.

Minister Hannah Yeoh emphasised that the organisation of an event will also be cancelled by the ministry if the involvement of these companies is detected after approval, as it is harmful to everyone.

“We definitely will not allocate funds for activities that have sponsorships or use products (tobacco, electronic cigarettes and alcohol) like these. We (also) as the owner of the Stadium Corporation implement the same ban,” she said.

She said this after launching an anti-smoking campaign organised jointly by Cengild GI Medical Centre, the Malaysian Tobacco Control Council, the National Cancer Society of Malaysia and the Health Ministry here today.

In February, KBS said it would take proactive steps by improving the Safe Sport Code after reports went viral on social media about a sporting event sponsored by a vape company.

Meanwhile, commenting on today’s event, Hannah said the ministry will intensify the implementation of the Rakan Muda programme this year as part of efforts to ensure youths are free from social issues.

She said the Rakan Muda initiative attracted 5,682,590 participants through 7,260 programmes and activities last year.