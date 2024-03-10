No need to stop orientation week - Zambry

PUTRAJAYA: Implementation of the new student orientation week at institutions of higher learning (IPT) need not be discontinued, instead, the content of the programme should be adjusted to meet its original objectives, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir..”

He said the implementation of the programme is still relevant because it aims to expose students to the new world of campus life and being away from their families.

“This orientation week should be a programme to help students to adapt to the new life in university, college and so on for a long period, maybe four years, some three years.

“There may be a problem in one place, but let’s not generalise and say the orientation week is not suitable (to be implemented),“ he told reporters after attending the 2024 Malay Language Academic IAward presentation ceremony here today.

Zambry said this in response to a recent viral video showing a scene of an argument among facilitators, which was later revealed to be a prank.

Following that, he wanted the IPT involved to rectify the situation.