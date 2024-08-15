No new monkeypox cases reported in Malaysia - MOH

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that Malaysia has not reported any new cases of monkeypox (mpox) despite an increase in infections in Africa.

To date, Malaysia has recorded a total of nine mpox cases, with the first reported on July 26, 2023 and the last in Nov 2023.

“All affected individuals had a history of high-risk activities and have recovered. No deaths have been reported,” MOH said in a statement today.

Mpox, caused by the mpox virus from the Orthopoxvirus genus, spreads through direct contact with rashes or blisters from an infected person or through respiratory fluids during close or intimate contact.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) report dated Aug 12, there have been 99,176 mpox cases worldwide across 116 countries from Jan 1, 2022, to June 30, 2024, with 208 deaths.

In June 2024 alone, there were 934 cases and four deaths reported globally, with 60 per cent of the cases in Africa.

MOH explains that mpox symptoms include fever and rashes, which can be maculopapular or blistering, typically appearing on the face, palms, soles, genitals and sometimes on the eyes.

“The incubation period ranges from five to 21 days from exposure to the onset of symptoms.

“The virus can spread from one day before symptoms appear until all lesions have healed,” read the statement.

As such, the ministry advises travellers to countries with mpox cases to maintain good hygiene and avoid risky activities, while travellers from these countries should monitor their health daily for 21 days upon arrival in Malaysia.

Healthcare professionals can find guidelines for managing mpox on the MOH’s official website at www.moh.gov.my.