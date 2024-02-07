PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that there is no policy paper yet for the implementation of the RON95 fuel subsidy rationalisation.

Anwar told the Dewan Rakyat that the government intends to assess the returns of electricity, chicken and diesel subsidy rationalisation.

It is due to the government having previous studies of the subsidy rationalisation for RON95 fuel.

He said that the discussion of whether it is necessary to rationalise the RON95 fuel subsidy will be held after looking into the impacts and people’s reactions first.

Anwar also asserted that subsidies for the rich and foreigners must be stopped, assuring that he would “not compromise” on the matter.

ALSO READ: Government yet to decide on petrol subsidy rationalisation - PM

Anwar was answering Ahmad Fadhli Shaari’s (Perikatan Nasional-Pasir Mas) question on the government’s plans regarding the implementation of the RON95 fuel subsidy rationalisation.

He also did not reject the possibility of more targeted subsidy rationalisations implemented by the government in the future, saying that they are now focused on diesel subsidy rationalisation.

“If you ask me, (subsidy rationalisation) on RON95 should have been implemented a long time ago, but it is not easy.

“Over 3.8 million foreigners use this petrol, people who drive Rolls Royce also use this petrol that we subsidise. So how do we solve this?

“It’s been years,” he was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Govt studying the need for RON95 subsidy rationalisation - Rafizi Ramli

He also mentioned that the reason why the subsidy rationalisation was not implemented was due to governments in power not “having the will to do so” fearing “political repercussions” even though its necessity was agreed upon.

Anwar also said that past governments or political parties have not opposed the implementation.

The Tambun MP also responded to the Opposition’s criticisms who said the subsidy rationalisation burdened the people which then he claimed they were manipulating the issue at hand.

He added while he accepts the Opposition’s dispute against the subsidy rationalisation, especially in terms of implementation, he also pointed out that the Opposition have labelled his administration as “zalim” (oppressive) for taking away subsidies.

ALSO READ: KUSKOP to closely monitor diesel subsidy rationalisation - Ewon