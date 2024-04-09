No proposed amendment to Anti-Hopping Act submitted - Azalina

KLUANG: The Prime Minister’s Department is still waiting for proposals from any quarter, including the Unity Government Secretariat, to amend and improve the Anti-Party Hopping law.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said she had yet to receive a proposal from any party for amendments made to the law.

“Many leaders admit there are loopholes in the law, that is important... but in my personal view, there should be a ‘recall bin’ if an MP who has been sworn hops to another party.

“But if the (political) party wants to discipline the elected representative, there must be other ways such as calling voters to determine whether the member stays or goes,“ she told reporters after visiting the Taman Ilham Polling District Centre (PDM) here today.

She said all political parties must play a role in ensuring their candidates adhere to their respective party discipline.

“But with so many elections happening, each party must play a role in determining that their candidates adhere to party discipline.

“For UMNO and BN (Barisan Nasional), we have been prepared since before the 15th General Election (GE),“ he said.

On July 15, Azalina was reported to have said that amendments to the Constitution (Amendment) Act (No. 3) 2022 (Act A1663), better known as the anti-party hopping law, require thorough bipartisan discussion and agreement.