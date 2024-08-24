No reports received about Exco’s driver confronting motorist - Johor police

JOHOR BAHRU: No police report has been lodged over an old incident showing the driver of a state executive councillor’s (Exco) car stopping a motorist in the middle of the road following a video which went viral on social media about the confrontation.

Johor Bahru Selatan (JBS) police chief (JBS) ACP Raub Selamat said a review showed that the incident happened on Dec 12 last year.

“A review found that no police report was made regarding this incident in the JBS IPD area.

“A rough observation of the video on TikTok shows that the incident likely happened on Dec 12 in 2023 at 8.33pm as recorded in the dash cam recording,” he said when contacted today.

Earlier, the video recording lasting one minute 28 seconds showed the driver of the car stopping another motorist in the middle of the road which was seen making a U-turn and entering his path.

The male driver then stepped out of the vehicle and reprimanded the motorist who allegedly did not signal to enter his lane.

Meanwhile, Johor Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han recalled that his driver had been reprimanded and warned by the state administration, and categorically stated that he was not in the car during the incident.

“According to (my) driver, his action (stopping the car) was to advise the driver of the vehicle for driving dangerously.

“Perhaps his curt manner and ominous tone of voice were a bit inappropriate and he has been warned by the state government management. He has also been asked to cooperate if there is (was) a police report made regarding the incident,” Lee said when contacted.

At the same time, he apologised on behalf of the driver of his official vehicle if the incident had caused any misunderstanding.