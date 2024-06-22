Nomination for Sungai Bakap by-election closes at 10am

NIBONG TEBAL: Nomination for the Sungai Bakap state by-election closed at 10 am today.

Returning officer Khairulnizam Hashim made the announcement at the Jawi Multipurpose Hall, Taman Desa Jawi, here.

The Sungai Bakap by-election was called following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

Nor Zamri, who was Nibong Tebal PAS chief, won the seat in the state election last August after defeating Pakatan Harapan’s Nurhidayah Che Rose with a 1,563-vote majority.

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 6 for polling, with early voting on July 2 and a 14-day campaign period running from the announcement of candidates until 11.59 pm on July 5.

A total of 39,279 electors, including 57 police personnel are eligible to vote in this by-election.

