Nomination opens for Nenggiri by-election

GUA MUSANG: The nomination centre for the Nenggiri state by-election at Dewan Perdana, Perdana Complex, Gua Musang District Council, opened at 9 am today.

Parties and individuals intending to contest have one hour, from 9 am to 10 am to submit their nomination forms, after which their names will be confirmed and announced by returning officer Nik Raisnan Daud.

This by-election is being held after the seat was declared vacant by Kelantan state assembly speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on June 19, following Mohd Azizi Abu Naim’s expulsion from Bersatu on June 13.

In the 15th Kelantan State Election last year, Mohd Azizi, contesting under PAS’ logo, defeated Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Ab Aziz Yusoff by a majority of 810 votes.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day on Aug 17. Early voting, scheduled for Aug 13, will not be held as all 14 involved opted for postal voting.

The electoral roll for Nenggiri state constituency has 20,259 electors comprising 20,245 ordinary voters and 14 police personnel.

The state seat has been contested five times since 2004, with four won by BN and the most recent by Mohd Azizi.