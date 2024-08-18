NRD’s MEKAR programme brings relief to Orang Asli in Ulu Tembeling, jerantut

JERANTUT: The Orang Asli community of Kampung Sungai Keniam, Ulu Tembeling here, celebrated a milestone as they received their long-awaited birth certificates through the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (MEKAR) programme, organised by the Pahang National Registration Department (NRD).

Gani Pelangi, a 44-year-old Bateq tribesman, expressed relief and joy upon receiving his birth certificate for the first time.

“At 44, I finally have a birth certificate, which completes my identity as a Malaysian,“ he shared.

Gani, who sells honey, emphasised how this document will simplify future processes, including registering his children for school.

“This is crucial for my children’s future. It’s a significant step forward for my family,“ said the father of six.

NRD deputy director-general (Operations) Sarinah Apisah and Pahang director Mohammad Abdullah participated in the field trip which began with a land journey to Kampung Pagi Jetty.

From there, they and other NRD staff, travelled by boat for over an hour to reach the village. Upon arrival they handed out birth certificates and manually registered identity cards or MyKads.

During the event, all eyes were on a 16-month-old Orang Asli baby named Shila Majid, who drew attention for having a name strikingly similar to Malaysian jazz queen Datuk Sheila Majid,

Shila’s parents Majid Long, 29, and Ilin Suhari, 27, highlighted how living in a remote area had delayed their children’s birth registration.

They expressed their gratitude for the programme, which made obtaining these essential documents much easier.

“It’s both challenging and costly to travel to town. This programme made the registration process for my children much easier, which will be a significant benefit for their future,“ said Majid, who collects forest produce for a living.

Meanwhile, in a statement Pahang NRD said the MEKAR Community Programme is designed to assist the Orang Asli community, reflecting their slogan, “‘Rakyat Di Hati JPN.”

During this programme, 75 villagers received their birth certificates, and 20 others were issued MyKads.

The department also reported that six MEKAR Community programmes have been conducted in collaboration with the Pahang Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) processing 288 identity document applications and providing 330 advisory services as of July 23.

Pahang has the largest Orang Asli population in Peninsular Malaysia, with 95,382 individuals across three main ethnic groups - Senoi, Proto-Malay and Negrito.