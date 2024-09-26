NRES seeks budget 2025 boost to empower DOE - Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad hopes the ministry’s proposal to strengthen the Environment Department (DOE) will be included in the Budget 2025.

Nik Nazmi said he had met with Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and his team to discuss the matter, besides explaining the importance of empowering one of the key agencies under the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES).

“The DOE relies on government funding, so to strengthen the department, a possible approach could be to allow it to retain a portion of the fines it issues -- currently ranging from RM100,000 to RM10 million -- that are directed entirely to the government through the Consolidated Fund.

“This allocation can be used to enhance the department’s capacity, as it faces limitations in equipment, manpower and vehicles, which hamper its ability to address pollution issues effectively,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after officiating the Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and Brands Forum 2024 here today.

Nik Nazmi added that the Finance Ministry has shown openness to NRES’s proposals, and further discussions are underway to identify the best approach for implementation.

He also noted that the ministry aims to establish the Malaysian Biodiversity Centre (MBC) through the Budget 2025, a proposal discussed since the 1990s.

“The policy decision has already been made, we just need to determine the best way to operationalise it as we plan for it to be a collaborative effort between the government and the private sector.

“We are also focused on strengthening the Low Carbon City Framework, implemented by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation,to ensure it becomes more effective and comprehensive,” he said.

During his opening remarks, Nik Nazmi underscored NRES’s commitment to advancing the nation’s sustainability goals with a comprehensive approach that integrates ESG principles.

“We are actively revising and strengthening existing policies to set Malaysia on the right course for a sustainable future.

“This includes the development of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Roadmap and Action Plan, which outlines the specific actions needed to achieve our climate action goals,” he said.