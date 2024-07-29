PETALING JAYA: The National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) today said it would continue its pursuit to find answers to the missing RM2 million which allegedly involved a NUBE member who has since passed away.

Its general secretary, J Solomon said the union could not leave the matter unchecked as it could affect other members in the same category.

“We have written to the bank concerned requesting for more information as this incident involves a human life.

“Among others, NUBE asked the bank concerned how the funds were transferred, who authorised it, what processes were compromised and what actions have been taken.

“In a brief reply, the bank in question told NUBE that it has robust safeguards in place and was not at liberty to disclose matters to us,“ he said in a statement.

It was earlier reported that police were investigating the loss of over RM2 million from savings accounts involving a local bank in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

Bukit Aman’s commercial crime investigation department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf had said that authorities were trying to trace the bank account owner and where the stolen money was deposited.

“Although the main suspect, who was a staff of the bank, has passed away, the investigation will continue

“We need to examine how the banking system was breached and ensure this case is thoroughly investigated,” he added.

ALSO READ: Deceased bank staff suspected of RM2m theft, system breach remains under investigation - Bukit Aman