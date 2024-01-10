Number of flood evacuees drops in Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in three districts in Kedah dropped from 1,148 people in the evening to 840 people housed in 11 relief centres as of 8 pm tonight.

Kota Setar district has the highest number of evacuees at 338 people, followed by Baling (257 people) and Pokok Sena (245 people), with two relief centres, Masjid Kampung Baru Jalan Lampam and Surau Desa KEDA Derang closed this evening.

Meanwhile, water levels of Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman and Sungai Anak Bukit in Jambatan TAR, Kota Setar exceeded danger level while the water level in Sungai Titi Kerbau in Kubur Panjang, Pendang exceeded warning level.

In PERAK, the number of evacuees remained at 16, with several areas still experiencing rain.

The victims, from Kampung Batu 20 dan Kampung Baru, Kuala Dipang as well as Kampung Pulau Pisang, Malim Nawar are being housed at Dewan Serbaguna Dato Azman Mahalan, Kampar.

The water level of Sungai Perak in Kuala Kenderong was at danger level, with a reading of 113.80 metres.