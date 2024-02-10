Number of Kedah flood victims drops to 97 as of 8pm today

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood victims in Kedah continued to decrease to 97 individuals from 28 families as of 8 pm today, compared to 117 people from 34 families this evening.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Mohd Suhaimi Mohd Zain said all victims are housed at a temporary relief centre (PPS) in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Alor Merah in the Kota Setar district.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) Public Infobanjir website reported that in the Kota Setar district, the rising water level in Sungai Kedah at Jambatan Lebuhraya has exceeded the warning level while in Sungai Anak Bukit at Jambatan TAR, the water level has exceeded the alert level.

Meanwhile, in Perak, PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak was opened to house 33 victims from nine families following floods that hit the Kerian district.

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said all the flood victims who were evacuated from Kampung Matang Tengah had taken shelter at the PPS since 2pm today.