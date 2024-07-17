Nur Farah Kartini murder: Police advise media to be cautious in their reports

SHAH ALAM: Media practitioners are reminded not to publish any reports that exceed the bounds of police investigations related to ongoing cases, including the murder of former Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris student Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said false speculations had been made by various quarters about the discovery of Nur Farah Kartini’s body in an oil palm plantation area in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, leading to confusion.

“Police advise all media practitioners and the public not to make speculations about any cases that are still under investigation and not to spread any images or information that could disrupt the investigation,“ he said in a statement here today.

Hussein said anyone who commits such acts could be prosecuted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for sharing or spreading false, offensive and threatening information.

Anyone convicted of such offences can be fined up to RM50,000 or jailed for up to one year, or both, he said.

Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was found dead in Kampung Sri Kledang at about 6 pm on Monday.

She was reported missing on July 10 after delivering a rental car to a customer.

A 26-year-old policeman attached to a police station in Perak, said to be her acquaintance, has been arrested and placed on remand until July 22 to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.