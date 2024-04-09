Odour pollution: Ammonia gas detected at Sungai Pandan - Johor DOE

JOHOR BAHRU: The Department of Environment (DOE) detected elevated concentrations of ammonia gas during air quality monitoring conducted at Sungai Pandan, Kampung Melayu Pandan here at 4 pm yesterday.

Johor DOE senior deputy director Mohd Rashdan Topa said the readings had, however, returned to normal during further air quality monitoring conducted at 1.10 am today.

“Ammonia gas is commonly used by industries such as fertiliser factories and ice manufacturing plants. As such, further investigations will be carried out on some 100 factories situated along the river,” he told a press conference here today.

He added that the investigation would also explore the possibility that lorries from external factories may have been transporting and dumping waste into the river.

Mohd Rashdan noted that the department also detected an oil sheen stretching about two kilometres along the surface of Sungai Pandan, which appeared blackish and is suspected to be a chemical substance.

In response, the DOE has sent samples of the contaminated soil and river water to the Department of Chemistry Malaysia for analysis, adding that the exact cause of the pollution has yet to be determined and a thorough investigation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, according to information from the Johor State Health Department, only two individuals exhibiting symptoms of nausea and dizziness have received outpatient treatment so far.

Earlier, a Bernama check in Kampung Melayu Pandan found that a religious school, which was closed yesterday, had resumed operations this morning, but one kindergarten remains closed. Residents in the area were observed continuing their daily activities and businesses as usual.

Chemical odour pollution was detected in areas around Taman Mount Austin, Taman Daya, Taman Istimewa and Kampung Melayu Pandan yesterday.

Tebrau Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer Khairul Azhar Abd Aziz said 19 personnel were deployed to monitor the situation following the report received at 1.30 am yesterday.