Odour pollution: Three schools in JB shift to PdPR - Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: Three schools in this district have shifted to home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) today following an odour pollution incident.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the affected schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Maju Jaya and two private institutions, Sekolah Rendah Islam Hidayah and Sekolah Menengah Islam Hidayah.

He said that SK Kampung Maju Jaya has 974 pupils and 64 teachers, while Sekolah Rendah Islam Hidayah has 1,232 pupils and 92 teachers, and Sekolah Menengah Islam Hidayah comprises 807 students and 75 teachers.

“For now, the PdPR session is only for today, and any extension will depend on the situation and the latest reports,” he said when contacted.

Yesterday, SK Kampung Maju Jaya was ordered to close after 27 pupils experienced dizziness and vomiting, believed to be caused by the odour pollution affecting Kampung Maju Jaya and Kampung Tawakal.

The affected pupils received initial treatment at the school from healthcare personnel, with only one referred to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for further treatment.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has reportedly urged the police and relevant agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to address the pollution issue.