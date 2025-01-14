guardian Malaysia has unveiled an exciting and refreshed store concept with the relaunch of its Medan Setia Bukit Damansara (MSBD) store, aiming to strengthen its connection with the communities it serves and elevate the customer experience.
The community space will serve as a hub for meaningful activities such as health screenings, wellbeing talks, product samplings, new product launches, and trials. Designed to empower guardian customers, it offers tools, resources, and support to inspire healthier and more confident lives, embodying the essence of guardian’s new brand vision, ‘Own Your Beautiful.’
“The refreshed Bukit Damansara store represents our unwavering commitment to forging deeper connections with our customers and the communities we operate in, particularly here in this vibrant neighbourhood. This store is the first guardian outlet to feature a unique, community-centric space on its upper floor—a concept that reflects our vision of a more engaged and empowered customer experience,” said Priscilla Wu, Managing Director of guardian Malaysia.
Moreover, the space will also be used to run guardian’s House of Creators, which aims to engage, educate and empower Malaysian content creators on what’s trending and what’s new in addition to upskilling them. Through this effort, guardian hopes to create a dynamic social media content ecosystem and build the next generation of Health and Beauty content creators.
Expanded Offerings and Innovative Formats
Beyond the community space, the refreshed store boasts an innovative layout with an expanded range of product offerings curated for Health & Beauty experiences. These include:
• ‘Salon at Home’: Professional-grade hair care solutions for salon-quality results at home.
• ‘Exclusive Men’s Care and Men Zone’: A dedicated section tailored to men’s grooming needs.
• ‘Clean Beauty’: Products crafted from natural, environmentally friendly ingredients for customers who are concerned about sustainability, self-care, and lifestyle. This is the first High Street store with this category
• #IYKYK Beauty featuring new, trending and exclusive premium brands such as LUMI, Zenyum, Uriage and Uruhime
In addition to the enhanced product range, guardian Malaysia remains committed to delivering exceptional customer service. Knowledgeable pharmacists and well-trained guardian team members are readily available to guide customers on their health and wellbeing journeys, addressing diverse needs across all age groups.
guardian: A Trusted Partner for Generations
“As we celebrate the reopening of this refreshed Damansara Heights store, we reaffirm our commitment to being a steadfast companion in our customers’ health and beauty journeys—not just for today, but for the next 57 years and beyond,” Priscilla concluded.