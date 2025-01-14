Priscilla Wu (5th from left) with guardian team members reopneing the new guardian store at Bt Damansara

guardian Malaysia has unveiled an exciting and refreshed store concept with the relaunch of its Medan Setia Bukit Damansara (MSBD) store, aiming to strengthen its connection with the communities it serves and elevate the customer experience. The community space will serve as a hub for meaningful activities such as health screenings, wellbeing talks, product samplings, new product launches, and trials. Designed to empower guardian customers, it offers tools, resources, and support to inspire healthier and more confident lives, embodying the essence of guardian’s new brand vision, ‘Own Your Beautiful.’

“The refreshed Bukit Damansara store represents our unwavering commitment to forging deeper connections with our customers and the communities we operate in, particularly here in this vibrant neighbourhood. This store is the first guardian outlet to feature a unique, community-centric space on its upper floor—a concept that reflects our vision of a more engaged and empowered customer experience,” said Priscilla Wu, Managing Director of guardian Malaysia. Moreover, the space will also be used to run guardian’s House of Creators, which aims to engage, educate and empower Malaysian content creators on what’s trending and what’s new in addition to upskilling them. Through this effort, guardian hopes to create a dynamic social media content ecosystem and build the next generation of Health and Beauty content creators.