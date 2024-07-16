Offensive comments on TikTok: MCMC probes, records statement of two individuals

PUTRAJAYA: Two men are being investigated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) after allegedly posting offensive and provocative comments through a replay of the Parliament session on the TikTok platform on July 9.

The MCMC said today that it recorded the men’s statements last night after receiving public complaints.

It added that it had issued a Notice of Attendance to both men as per stipulated procedures.

“The suspects’ SIM cards and mobile phones, used to upload the offensive comments, have been confiscated,” the MCMC said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both, upon conviction.

The section prohibits the use of network facilities to transmit communication deemed to be offensive or could cause annoyance to another person, the MCMC added.

The MCMC said it took a serious view of the misuse of communications services and social media and reminded the public not to use network services and online applications to put up any postings and comments that are against the laws of the country.