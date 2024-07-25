KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all Malaysians to rally behind the national contingent as they embark on their mission to win the country’s first-ever gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Prime Minister urged Malaysians to pray for the contingent to make history and deliver strong performances, securing medals in their respective events.

“Let us all follow, watch, and pray to Allah for the success of ‘Team MAS’. Let us wish them the best of luck and success.

“All the best to our 26 national athletes. The prayers of all Malaysians are with you in Paris, Insya-Allah,“ he said in a Facebook post accompanied by a short video message lasting 56 seconds.

The Malaysian contingent comprises 26 athletes who will represent the nation in the prestigious event, competing in nine sports, namely diving, swimming, sailing, shooting, track cycling, road cycling, weightlifting, badminton, golf, archery, and athletics.

Malaysia will commence its participation in the world’s biggest sporting event tomorrow, with young archer Ariana Nur Dania Mohamad Zairi competing in the women’s recurve event, a day before the opening ceremony on Friday.

The quadrennial event will run from July 26 to Aug 11.