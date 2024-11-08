Ongoing awareness and education crucial to protect public from scams

ALOR SETAR: The public must be continuously educated to be more aware of the various tricks and tactics used by scammers in online fraud.

In line with the rapid development of communication and multimedia technology, awareness and education programmes must be held regularly to prevent people from becoming victims of scams.

Recognising this need, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) organised the Kuala Kedah Parliamentary Community Empowerment Initiative through the Klik Dengan Bijak (KDB) Programme at the Kuala Kedah National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) to raise awareness about safety and protection on the internet.

Mukim Kuala Kedah head Salleh Mahmud said the initiative was a commendable step in educating the public, who today heavily rely on social media for information.

He noted that this reliance exposes them to the threat of scammers.

“Nowadays, certain parties are misusing the internet to scam people, especially those of us in rural areas.

“So, programmes like this are very good and effective in educating the public about the dangers of scammers,“ he told Bernama when met at the programme yesterday.

A visitor Muhamad Syater Awang Kechik, 30, said the MCMC initiative could raise public awareness about actions that should be taken to avoid being scammed.

“Most victims might be those who haven’t been exposed to these scams, so to avoid being scammed, one must be cautious when receiving any suspicious links or phone calls.

“It’s best not to entertain them but if you do fall victim to a scam, report it to the police immediately,“ he said.

At the KDB programme, various agencies also set up booths to provide the public with information about certain products and services offered.

Participating agencies included Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), Inland Revenue Board (IRB), Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Tabung Haji, TEKUN Nasional, Telekom Malaysia (TM), and Pos Malaysia.

According to Kedah/Perlis BSN Deposit manager, Shafinaz Shafie, the bank took the opportunity to join the MCMC-organised KDB programme to provide information and advice to the public regarding irresponsible parties who might misuse BSN’s name for scam activities.

“Scammers use various tactics, so before you believe in something, make sure to seek information from legitimate sources. Don’t believe everything you see advertised on social media,“ she said.

Kedah TEKUN Nasional Entrepreneur Development executive officer, Mohamad Saidi Azizan, advised the public to be cautious of scammers who use the names of certain agencies to carry out fraud.

“For example, TEKUN has faced situations where some parties were selling our loan application forms for RM200 or RM300, and we had to clarify this to the public.

“TEKUN does not charge anything for these forms; we distribute them for free, so don’t easily trust external parties,“ he said.

The Kuala Kedah Parliamentary Community Empowerment Initiative through the KDB Programme was attended by around 400 local residents, who also had the opportunity to purchase various daily necessities at the Jualan Rahmah programme held at the event.